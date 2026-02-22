Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) vs. XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA) Head to Head Contrast

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) and XTI Aerospace (NASDAQ:XTIA – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lockheed Martin and XTI Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lockheed Martin 1 14 6 0 2.24 XTI Aerospace 1 0 0 0 1.00

Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus price target of $612.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.93%. Given Lockheed Martin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lockheed Martin is more favorable than XTI Aerospace.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lockheed Martin $75.05 billion 2.02 $5.02 billion $21.49 30.62 XTI Aerospace $3.20 million 17.90 -$35.60 million ($7.34) -0.23

This table compares Lockheed Martin and XTI Aerospace”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lockheed Martin has higher revenue and earnings than XTI Aerospace. XTI Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lockheed Martin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.2% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Lockheed Martin shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of XTI Aerospace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lockheed Martin and XTI Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lockheed Martin 6.69% 108.53% 11.48% XTI Aerospace -1,326.49% -580.83% -181.11%

Volatility and Risk

Lockheed Martin has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XTI Aerospace has a beta of 5.37, suggesting that its share price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lockheed Martin beats XTI Aerospace on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments. The Aeronautics segment offers combat and air mobility aircraft, unmanned air vehicles, and related technologies. The Missiles and Fire Control segment provides air and missile defense systems; tactical missiles and air-to-ground precision strike weapon systems; logistics; fire control systems; mission operations support, readiness, engineering support, and integration services; manned and unmanned ground vehicles; and energy management solutions. The Rotary and Mission Systems segment offers military and commercial helicopters, surface ships, sea and land-based missile defense systems, radar systems, sea and air-based mission and combat systems, command and control mission solutions, cyber solutions, and simulation and training solutions. The Space segment offers satellites; space transportation systems; strategic, advanced strike, and defensive systems; and classified systems and services in support of national security systems. This segment also provides network-enabled situational awareness and integrates space and ground global systems to help its customers gather, analyze, and securely distribute critical intelligence data. It serves primarily serves the U.S. government, as well as foreign military sales contracted through the U.S. government. The company was founded in 1912 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

About XTI Aerospace

XTI Aerospace, Inc. engages in the provision of aircraft manufacturing. It primarily focuses on the light and mid-size business aircraft market. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

