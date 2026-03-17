iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.2750, with a volume of 2751511 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.22 price target on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Zacks Research raised iQIYI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $2.10 target price on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iQIYI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

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iQIYI Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 0.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQ. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 393.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,152,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,011 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 199.7% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in iQIYI by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,571,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 390,088 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 432,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

(Get Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc is a leading online entertainment service provider headquartered in Beijing, China, offering a comprehensive portfolio of streaming video content across multiple genres. The company operates a subscription-based video-on-demand (SVOD) platform, complemented by advertising-supported content (AVOD) and pay-per-view offerings. Its digital library encompasses original series, feature films, variety shows, animation and documentaries, catering to diverse demographic segments and viewer preferences.

Originally launched by Baidu in 2010 as an online video site, iQIYI was formally rebranded in early 2012 and has since expanded its footprint beyond China’s domestic market.

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