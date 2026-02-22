Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.
Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.
Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%
ABT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,590. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.
Abbott Laboratories News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Abbott Laboratories this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Exact Sciences stockholders approved Abbott’s acquisition proposal (preliminary results showed >99% of votes cast and ~67% of outstanding shares represented), clearing a key shareholder hurdle and advancing Abbott’s expansion into cancer screening/diagnostics — a strategic deal that should broaden revenue mix and long-term growth prospects. Exact Sciences Stockholders Approve Acquisition by Abbott
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott’s board declared its 409th consecutive quarterly dividend at $0.63/share, reinforcing a reliable income profile that supports shareholder confidence and may attract income-oriented investors. Abbott declares 409th consecutive quarterly dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Abbott reported positive clinical results for its Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occluder presented at the AF Symposium — a favorable outcome for the company’s structural-heart/device pipeline that could support future market adoption and revenue growth in electrophysiology/cardiology. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Announces Positive Results for Amulet 360 Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) Occlude
- Neutral Sentiment: Abbott’s board approved governance changes to streamline the board (smaller board size). This is a modest corporate-governance move that could slightly improve oversight/efficiency but is unlikely to drive material near-term earnings changes. Abbott Laboratories Streamlines Governance With Smaller Board
- Neutral Sentiment: Media comparisons (BSX vs ABT) highlight Abbott’s valuation appeal, CGM momentum and strategic deals as advantages vs. Boston Scientific — useful context for investors but not a direct corporate action. BSX vs. ABT: Which MedTech Stock is the Better Investment Now?
- Negative Sentiment: BTIG cut its price target for ABT to $140, which may temper near-term analyst-driven upside and investor enthusiasm despite the company’s strategic wins; analyst revisions can influence sentiment and trading volume. BTIG Research Cuts Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target to $140.00
About Representative Kean
Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.
Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.
Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.
About Abbott Laboratories
Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.
In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.
Read More
