Rep. Thomas H. Kean, Jr. Buys Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. (Republican-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on February 19th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on January 29th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “KEAN FAMILY PARTNERSHIP” account.

Representative Thomas H. Kean, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) on 11/26/2025.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.0%

ABT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,989,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,036,590. The company has a market cap of $195.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.46 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.27 and a 12 month high of $141.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.120-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.550-5.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 15th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.74%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.73 per share, with a total value of $1,087,300.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,738,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,711,572.41. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Freedom Capital raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. William Blair upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

About Representative Kean

Thomas Kean Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Kean (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Thomas Kean Jr. lives in Westfield, New Jersey. Kean earned a master’s degree from the Tufts University Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy. His career experience includes working with the Environmental Protection Agency during the George H.W. Bush administration and as an advisor to former U.S. Representative Bob Franks, a firefighter, and an emergency medical technician. Kean has served as the vice president of a fire department.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

