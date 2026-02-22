Contrasting Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) & Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and Nocera (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Celsius and Nocera, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 2 3 18 0 2.70 Nocera 1 0 0 0 1.00

Celsius currently has a consensus price target of $66.33, indicating a potential upside of 37.28%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than Nocera.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 3.03% 41.88% 10.94% Nocera -24.59% -81.74% -69.13%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Celsius and Nocera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

61.0% of Celsius shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Nocera shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Nocera shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsius and Nocera”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $1.36 billion 9.19 $145.07 million $0.10 483.20 Nocera $17.01 million 0.32 -$2.35 million ($0.24) -1.58

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than Nocera. Nocera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Celsius has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nocera has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats Nocera on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Nocera

Nocera, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

