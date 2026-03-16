Chevron Corporation $CVX Stock Holdings Increased by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,049,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252,527 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises approximately 2.6% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,101,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 7,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 13,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Chevron News

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Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $196.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $393.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.67. Chevron Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.04 and a 12 month high of $198.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.18 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,099,397 shares of company stock valued at $196,196,468. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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