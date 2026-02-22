Saul Centers (BFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Saul Centers to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $73.1480 million for the quarter.
Saul Centers Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 65,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.45%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.
Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.
