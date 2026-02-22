Saul Centers (BFS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Friday, February 27th. Analysts expect Saul Centers to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $73.1480 million for the quarter.

Saul Centers Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:BFS traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.85. 65,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Saul Centers has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $850.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day moving average is $31.82.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.8%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.45%.

Institutional Trading of Saul Centers

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 740,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,332,000 after acquiring an additional 50,767 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 200,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 160,335 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 20.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 142,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 24,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Saul Centers in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saul Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BFS

Saul Centers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Saul Centers, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the ownership, development and management of retail properties. The company’s portfolio is focused on grocery-anchored and necessity-based shopping centers, providing stable, long-term cash flows through leasing arrangements with national and regional retailers. In addition to ground-up development, Saul Centers actively pursues redevelopment and adaptive reuse projects to enhance value in existing assets.

Founded by the Saul family in 1945, Saul Centers has grown from a local real estate development firm into a listed REIT while maintaining its headquarters in Bethesda, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.