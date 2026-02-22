Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hoth Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOTH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Hoth Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.1031) per share for the quarter.

Hoth Therapeutics Stock Down 1.9%

Hoth Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,839. Hoth Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25.

Institutional Trading of Hoth Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $184,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hoth Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoth Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 7.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Hoth Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Hoth Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hoth Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Hoth Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, licensing and development of novel therapies for dermatological, central nervous system and other debilitating conditions. The company’s strategy emphasizes in-licensing late preclinical or early clinical assets with promising pharmacological profiles and leveraging formulation science to optimize delivery. Core to its approach is the design of topical and localized administration platforms intended to enhance drug penetration, sustain release and reduce systemic exposure.

Hoth’s development pipeline encompasses multiple candidate programs addressing high-unmet-need areas such as atopic dermatitis, epidermolysis bullosa and oral mucositis.

