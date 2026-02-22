Worldline (WRDLY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Worldline to post earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $2.7222 billion for the quarter.

Worldline Price Performance

WRDLY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. 4,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,974. Worldline has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Worldline from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Worldline Company Profile

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) is a global provider of payment and transactional services, offering secure solutions for merchants, financial institutions and public sector organizations. The company’s core business encompasses merchant acquiring, point-of-sale terminals, e-commerce solutions and digital banking services, enabling clients to manage the full payments lifecycle across in-store, online and mobile channels.

Beyond merchant services, Worldline delivers a range of value-added offerings including contactless and mobile payment acceptance, fraud detection and prevention tools, digital wallet integration and loyalty program management.

