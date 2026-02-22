Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Shake Shack stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

NYSE:SHAK traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $93.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,535. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.87, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.27.

In other news, insider Stephanie Ann Sentell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $93,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,481.98. The trade was a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $130,648 in the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on Shake Shack in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Loop Capital raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shake Shack currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 12.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

Shake Shack, Inc (NYSE: SHAK) is a publicly traded hospitality company known for its modern take on the classic American roadside burger stand. The company operates a chain of quick-casual restaurants offering premium hamburgers, hot dogs, crinkle-cut fries, frozen custard, milkshakes and a curated selection of beer and wine. Shake Shack emphasizes high-quality ingredients, including 100% all-natural Angus beef with no hormones or antibiotics, and works with local suppliers where possible to maintain its commitment to fresh, responsibly sourced food.

Shake Shack traces its origins to a hot dog cart opened in New York City’s Madison Square Park in 2001 by Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group.

