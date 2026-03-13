Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 13th

IREN, Marathon Digital, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” generally refers to publicly traded equities that give investors exposure to Bitcoin — for example, bitcoin miners, crypto exchanges, firms holding significant BTC on their balance sheets, or ETFs and trusts that track bitcoin. These shares let stock?market investors participate indirectly in Bitcoin’s price movements while also carrying company?specific, regulatory, and operational risks that can cause performance to diverge from holding bitcoin directly. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.
IREN (IREN)
IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.
Marathon Digital (MARA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA
Cipher Mining (CIFR)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR
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