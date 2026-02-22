Comparing Shell (NYSE:SHEL) and GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR)

GeoPetro Resources (OTCMKTS:GEOR – Get Free Report) and Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

28.6% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of GeoPetro Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Shell shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for GeoPetro Resources and Shell, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPetro Resources 0 0 0 0 0.00 Shell 0 10 7 1 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Shell has a consensus target price of $81.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1.94%. Given Shell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Shell is more favorable than GeoPetro Resources.

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Shell”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Shell $273.73 billion 0.83 $17.84 billion $6.00 13.30

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than GeoPetro Resources.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPetro Resources and Shell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPetro Resources N/A N/A N/A Shell 6.52% 10.34% 4.86%

Summary

Shell beats GeoPetro Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPetro Resources

GeoPetro Resources Co. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in exploration, development, drilling and production of oil and gas properties. It holds interest in Madisonville, Lokern and Cook Inlet projects. The company was founded by Stuart J. Doshi in August 1994 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

