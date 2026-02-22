Analyzing Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Free Report) and Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 2.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vertical Aerospace has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Vertical Aerospace”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $7.04 million 25.61 -$346.74 million ($7.47) -0.33 Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -$998.35 million ($48.92) -0.09

Virgin Galactic has higher revenue and earnings than Vertical Aerospace. Virgin Galactic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertical Aerospace, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and Vertical Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -17,615.71% -108.00% -32.35% Vertical Aerospace N/A N/A -489.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Virgin Galactic and Vertical Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 2 3 1 0 1.83 Vertical Aerospace 1 0 6 0 2.71

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $4.20, suggesting a potential upside of 70.39%. Vertical Aerospace has a consensus price target of $11.80, suggesting a potential upside of 166.67%. Given Vertical Aerospace’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vertical Aerospace is more favorable than Virgin Galactic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.6% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 74.8% of Vertical Aerospace shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vertical Aerospace beats Virgin Galactic on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc., an aerospace and space travel company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development, manufacturing, ground and flight testing, spaceflight operation, and post-flight maintenance of spaceflight systems for private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tustin, California.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

