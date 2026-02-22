Critical Contrast: Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP) & Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD)

Agassi Sports Entertainment (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report) and Alpha Modus (NASDAQ:AMOD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Agassi Sports Entertainment and Alpha Modus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agassi Sports Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 Alpha Modus 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and Alpha Modus”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A N/A -$790,000.00 ($0.28) -16.96 Alpha Modus N/A N/A $4.10 million ($0.29) -1.70

Agassi Sports Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpha Modus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Alpha Modus shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of Agassi Sports Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.0% of Alpha Modus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Agassi Sports Entertainment and Alpha Modus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agassi Sports Entertainment N/A -145.79% -143.02% Alpha Modus N/A -3.59% -210.19%

Volatility & Risk

Agassi Sports Entertainment has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpha Modus has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alpha Modus beats Agassi Sports Entertainment on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agassi Sports Entertainment

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc. and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021. Global Acquisitions Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Alpha Modus

Alpha Modus Holdings, Inc. operates as a blank check company. The company was founded on December 13, 2024 and is headquartered in Cornelius, NC.

