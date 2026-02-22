Analyzing Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG) and ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA)

ACV Auctions (NYSE:ACVA – Get Free Report) and Oriental Culture (NASDAQ:OCG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ACV Auctions -9.89% -7.95% -3.15% Oriental Culture N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ACV Auctions $637.16 million 1.80 -$79.70 million ($0.43) -15.49 Oriental Culture $620,000.00 2.14 -$2.43 million N/A N/A

Oriental Culture has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ACV Auctions.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ACV Auctions and Oriental Culture, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ACV Auctions 1 4 0 1 2.17 Oriental Culture 1 0 0 0 1.00

ACV Auctions presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.14%. Given ACV Auctions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ACV Auctions is more favorable than Oriental Culture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of ACV Auctions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Oriental Culture shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oriental Culture has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

About Oriental Culture

Oriental Culture Holding LTD, through its subsidiaries, operates an online platform to facilitate e-commerce of artwork trading in China. The company facilitates trading by individual and institutional customers of various collectibles, artworks, and commodities on its online platforms. It also provides online and offline integrated marketing, storage, and technical maintenance services, as well as industry solutions and related software products and system development services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

