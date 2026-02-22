Head-To-Head Review: Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY) & United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) and Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PRRFY – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Natural Foods and Premier Foods”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Natural Foods $31.78 billion 0.07 -$118.00 million ($1.66) -23.36 Premier Foods $1.45 billion 1.56 $159.36 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Premier Foods has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Natural Foods.

This table compares United Natural Foods and Premier Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Natural Foods -0.32% 4.35% 0.90% Premier Foods N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for United Natural Foods and Premier Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Natural Foods 1 7 3 0 2.18 Premier Foods 0 1 0 0 2.00

United Natural Foods presently has a consensus target price of $38.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.02%. Given United Natural Foods’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Natural Foods is more favorable than Premier Foods.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.6% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of United Natural Foods shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

United Natural Foods has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Premier Foods has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Natural Foods beats Premier Foods on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products. It also provides nuts, dried fruit, seeds, trail mixes, granola, natural and organic snack items, and confections under the Woodstock Farms Manufacturing name; organic, non-GMO project verified, and specialty food and non-food items under the Blue Marble brand name; pet food under the WILD HARVEST brand name; and various products under the ESSENTIAL EVERYDAY, SHOPPERS VALUE, Field Day, EQUALINE, CULINARY CIRCLE, and STONE RIDGE CREAMERY brand names. In addition, the company provides home, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products, as well as private label products through a network of Cub Foods and Shoppers retail grocery stores; and retail store support, pricing strategy, shelf and planogram management, advertising, couponing, ecommerce, consumer convenience, store design, equipment sourcing, electronic payments processing, network and data hosting, point-of-sale hardware and software, automation tools, sustainability, and administrative back-office solution services. Further, it offers consumer and trade marketing programs, and programs to support suppliers in understanding its markets. The company serves chains, independent retailers, and supernatural chains, as well as foodservice, ecommerce, conventional military business, and other sales customers. United Natural Foods, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and international segments. It offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, Paxo, and Saxa brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, Spice Tailor and Homepride brands; quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands; ambient desserts under the Ambrosia, Bird's, and Angel Delight brands; and ambient cakes under the Mr Kipling and Cadbury brands. The company also provides dumplings under the Atora brand name; plain flour under the Be-Ro brand; dried milk under the Marvel brand name; plain and self-raising flour under the McDougalls brand; and plant based food under the Plantastic brand name. It offers its products through supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, and wholesale and food service facilities, as well as through e-commerce channels. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Saint Albans, the United Kingdom.

