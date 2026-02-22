Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) Price Tops $0.0419

Sonic (prev. FTM) (S) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Sonic (prev. FTM) has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. Sonic (prev. FTM) has a market capitalization of $135.14 million and $13.05 million worth of Sonic (prev. FTM) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sonic (prev. FTM) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0419 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sonic (prev. FTM) Coin Profile

Sonic (prev. FTM) launched on December 18th, 2024. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s total supply is 3,222,625,000 coins. The official website for Sonic (prev. FTM) is www.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official message board is blog.soniclabs.com. Sonic (prev. FTM)’s official Twitter account is @soniclabs. The Reddit community for Sonic (prev. FTM) is https://reddit.com/r/0xsonic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sonic (prev. FTM)

According to CryptoCompare, “Sonic (S) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Sonic has a current supply of 3,222,625,000 with 2,880,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sonic is 0.04253537 USD and is down -2.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 280 active market(s) with $14,923,248.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.soniclabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sonic (prev. FTM) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sonic (prev. FTM) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sonic (prev. FTM) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

