NeuralAI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $5.58 Million (NEURAL)

NeuralAI (NEURAL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. NeuralAI has a total market cap of $5.58 million and approximately $116.37 thousand worth of NeuralAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NeuralAI has traded 12.9% lower against the dollar. One NeuralAI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000821 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NeuralAI Profile

NeuralAI launched on March 20th, 2024. NeuralAI’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. NeuralAI’s official Twitter account is @goneuralai. NeuralAI’s official website is goneural.ai.

NeuralAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NeuralAI (NEURAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. NeuralAI has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of NeuralAI is 0.56429474 USD and is up 2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $118,145.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://goneural.ai/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NeuralAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NeuralAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NeuralAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

