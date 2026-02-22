BLOCKv Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 22nd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $27.78 million and $798.27 thousand worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKv alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,054.80 or 1.00056043 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.20025521 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00759633 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $806,409.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.