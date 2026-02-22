Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 48.35 and last traded at GBX 49.10, with a volume of 539740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.80.

Foxtons Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £144.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 55.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

About Foxtons Group

(Get Free Report)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Financial Services. The Lettings segment engages in letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties. The Financial Services segment offers mortgages and related products. Foxtons Group plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.