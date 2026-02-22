peaq (PEAQ) Price Reaches $0.0165 on Top Exchanges

peaq (PEAQ) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. peaq has a total market capitalization of $30.45 million and approximately $961.87 thousand worth of peaq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One peaq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, peaq has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

peaq’s launch date was November 12th, 2024. peaq’s total supply is 4,379,909,693 coins and its circulating supply is 1,846,651,573 coins. The official message board for peaq is www.peaq.network/community/blog. peaq’s official Twitter account is @peaq. The official website for peaq is www.peaq.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “peaq (PEAQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. peaq has a current supply of 4,379,819,134.78441072 with 1,846,568,628.80833609 in circulation. The last known price of peaq is 0.01660029 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $963,470.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.peaq.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as peaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire peaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy peaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

