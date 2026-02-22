42-coin Price Reaches $29,614.38 on Exchanges (42)

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $29,614.38 or 0.43152737 BTC on major exchanges. 42-coin has a market cap of $1.24 million and $239.43 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000143 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.48 or 0.00080102 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00005188 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin (42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

42-coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

