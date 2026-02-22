Lion Street Advisors LLC Sells 1,447 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Lion Street Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,135 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGP Franklin LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $411.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $440.65 and its 200-day moving average is $418.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.25 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 381.31, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 4.00%.The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total transaction of $25,606,501.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.40, for a total transaction of $26,724,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 577,031 shares in the company, valued at $257,009,607.40. This represents a 9.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 119,457 shares of company stock worth $53,501,145 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tigress Financial initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $550 price target, signaling sell?side expectations for meaningful upside if Tesla executes its pivot to robotics and autonomy.

Tesla is rolling out FSD monetization (subscription push) and continues to cite large supervised?miles safety data — both expand recurring revenue potential and help justify a valuation tied to software/autonomy, not just cars.

Longer term, bullish narratives around Optimus and Tesla's robotics pivot (large TAM commentary and analyst pieces) support a structural re?rating if execution continues — this is why some investors look past near?term auto softness.

Tesla cut Cybertruck pricing (new base at ~$59,990; Cyberbeast reduced to $99,990) to drive demand — this could boost volumes but may compress margins; the immediate market reaction has been muted.

Large hedge funds and managers show mixed positioning: some boosted TSLA stakes (Viking Global, Woodline), others trimmed — this creates two?way flows that can amplify intraday volatility.

A federal judge denied Tesla's request to overturn a $243M jury award tied to a fatal Autopilot crash, making the liability judgment stick — an explicit legal and reputational headwind that increases near?term risk and potential cash exposure.

Analyst and investor skepticism about demand for the cheaper Cybertruck trim (comments that it may not increase volumes meaningfully) keeps the sales/earnings risk front?and?center for short?term traders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

