Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $82.86 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 18.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,449 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 55,629 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $82,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,897,335,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 31,595.9% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742,009 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $555,666,000 after buying an additional 1,736,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 11.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,487,316 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,282,984,000 after buying an additional 1,349,746 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 26.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,125,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $988,676,000 after buying an additional 646,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 136.6% during the second quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,108,971 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $353,740,000 after buying an additional 640,214 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP stock opened at $345.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $237.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $387.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.00 and a 200-day moving average of $348.45.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 27,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.01, for a total transaction of $9,599,024.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,138,103.94. The trade was a 57.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ravikumar Radhakrishnan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.58, for a total value of $5,348,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,608.10. This trade represents a 62.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,944 shares of company stock valued at $26,114,366. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $395.00 target price on American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $355.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $352.73.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

