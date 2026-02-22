Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $49,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $264.61 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $271.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

