Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $19.26 Million Stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF $DIVI

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVI – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,397 shares during the quarter. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF comprises about 1.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF worth $19,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 366,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after acquiring an additional 62,981 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 36,730 shares in the last quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prepared Retirement Institute LLC now owns 133,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 636,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,692,000 after purchasing an additional 55,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIVI opened at $42.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.71. Franklin International Core Dividend Tilt Index ETF has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $42.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the index and in depositary receipts representing such securities. The index is based on the Morningstar® Developed Markets ex-North America Target Market Exposure Index and is constructed by applying an optimization process to the Parent Index that aims to deliver a higher dividend yield than the Parent Index, while limiting expected tracking error to the Parent Index.

