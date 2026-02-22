SEI Investments Company $SEIC Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,260,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.20% of SEI Investments worth $955,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. WealthCollab LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 24,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $2,003,149.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,942,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,465,206.44. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 80,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total value of $6,988,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 197,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,224,247.04. This trade represents a 28.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $81.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SEI Investments Company has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $93.96.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $607.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.97 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 124.0%. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered SEI Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on SEIC

SEI Investments Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI’s technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company’s core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.