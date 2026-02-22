Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Acquires 20,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 36,600.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.31. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.47%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research set a $24.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.84.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

