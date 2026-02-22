Trivest Advisors Ltd Makes New $10.04 Million Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,042,000. Lam Research makes up 0.3% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,551,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,172,000 after purchasing an additional 629,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,622,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,954,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102,589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,802,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,280,484,000 after buying an additional 1,135,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $1,894,585,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $211.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Summit Insights raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lam Research from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $250.00 price target on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.88.

Lam Research Stock Up 3.2%

LRCX opened at $244.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $251.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.