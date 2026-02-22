Trivest Advisors Ltd Purchases Shares of 722,000 Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 722,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $170,435,000. Seagate Technology makes up about 5.4% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 107.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Seagate Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 20,371 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.56, for a total transaction of $5,711,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 429,895 shares in the company, valued at $122,760,816.20. The trade was a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total value of $234,776.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,654.45. The trade was a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 83,955 shares of company stock worth $29,925,749 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Seagate Technology from $465.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Fox Advisors lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. China Renaissance upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $325.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

View Our Latest Report on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:STX opened at $411.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.28. The stock has a market cap of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $459.84.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.48%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.