Telemark Asset Management LLC Buys 20,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 2.3% of Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Telemark Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $24,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter worth $32,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $355.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $158.65 and a one year high of $355.45.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.44%.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.03, for a total value of $2,271,227.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 18,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,258,381.39. This represents a 30.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. The trade was a 16.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 53,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,320,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $365.00 price target on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.96.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

