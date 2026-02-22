iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.47 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.18.
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Company Profile
