iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD) Declares $0.08 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common (TSE:CVD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Stock Performance

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common stock opened at C$18.47 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common has a 1-year low of C$17.00 and a 1-year high of C$18.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.18.

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF Common Company Profile

The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the FTSE Canada Convertible Bond Index the Index, net of expenses. To achieve its investment objective the Fund uses an indexing strategy. Under this strategy, the Fund seeks to replicate the performance of the Index, net of expenses, by employing, directly or indirectly, through investment in one or more exchange-traded funds managed by BlackRock Canada or an affiliate and/or through the use of derivatives, a replicating strategy or sampling strategy.

