Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,794 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Article Title

Cisco reported a quantum networking breakthrough (Qunnect entanglement swapping over metro fiber) and unveiled AI-powered networking/security updates and new Silicon One chips — news that supports a longer-term thesis for higher-margin infrastructure demand. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Article Title

Market momentum is being reinforced by strong AI infrastructure traction: reports cite >$2B in AI-related orders and a 17% six?month share gain, suggesting meaningful revenue benefit from Cisco’s AI push. Positive Sentiment: Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Article Title

Technically, CSCO recently crossed above its 50?day moving average — a short?term bullish signal that can attract momentum and systematic buyers. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Article Title

Analysts remain broadly favorable: consensus brokerage sentiment and rising estimates versus peers (Cisco highlighted as cheaper vs. Palo Alto Networks on certain metrics) are supporting buy-side interest. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Article Title

Corporate social and workforce partnerships (LISC, Per Scholas) underscore Cisco’s ESG footprint and local resilience work — positive PR but limited near?term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Article Title

Valuation and pullback analyses are mixed: some pieces recommend patience, noting that recent gains have pushed valuations above historical norms even as growth improves. Neutral Sentiment: Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled.

Reported short interest data is unclear or immaterial in the public summaries — no clear near?term pressure signaled. Negative Sentiment: Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Article Title

Erste Group downgraded CSCO to Hold, which can weigh on momentum and curb fresh inflows from certain institutional buyers. Negative Sentiment: An insider sale (11,248 shares reported) may raise minor governance/near?term sentiment questions for some investors. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. CICC Research boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Evercore upgraded Cisco Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Citic Securities increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 157,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,149,807.04. This represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,485,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 83,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,390,416 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $79.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 19.22%.The business had revenue of $15.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 57.54%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

