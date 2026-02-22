iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Stock Holdings Reduced by TSA Wealth Managment LLC

TSA Wealth Managment LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,806 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $13,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 376,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,882,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 0.7%

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $79.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.35. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $79.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

