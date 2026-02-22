Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 102,352 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF $NULG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,352 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 640.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 507,812 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,512,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,076,000 after purchasing an additional 65,642 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,288,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 41,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,486,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $96.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.33. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $103.20.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

