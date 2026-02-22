Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $9.97 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF $SPYD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 226,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,466 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $9,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 77.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $48.00 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $37.92 and a 52-week high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.15.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

