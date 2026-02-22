Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3,089.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,863 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 111,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,302,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management LLC now owns 545,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,780,000 after acquiring an additional 55,761 shares in the last quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Latko Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 58,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,009,000. Finally, Cambridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Capital Management LLC now owns 172,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock opened at $131.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.70 and its 200 day moving average is $121.11. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $133.52. The company has a market cap of $96.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index serves as the underlying index for the S&P 600/Citigroup Growth and Value Index series. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares.

