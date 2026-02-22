Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Growth ETF $JIG

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 177,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 2,998.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 259,190 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $7,865,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $7,451,000. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 99,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 94,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,228 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3%

NYSEARCA JIG opened at $80.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $327.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.65 and a twelve month high of $81.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its 200 day moving average is $75.05.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

