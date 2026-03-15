Dorsey Asset Management LLC Purchases 33,237 Shares of ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Dorsey Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises about 15.1% of Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $167,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in ASML by 27.8% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of ASML by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

ASML Stock Down 0.4%

ASML stock opened at $1,345.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,380.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,128.13. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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