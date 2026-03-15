DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Takes $1.01 Million Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar Tree Trading Down 3.8%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $107.46 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.87 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.81. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 price target on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLTR

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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