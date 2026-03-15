JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $8.65 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF $FNDE

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,329 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,332 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.11% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,358,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,290,000 after purchasing an additional 141,075 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,751,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,818,000 after buying an additional 98,597 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,221,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,156,000 after buying an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 690,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after buying an additional 92,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 652,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after buying an additional 91,303 shares during the last quarter.

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Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of FNDE stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $26.43 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12.

About Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDE was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

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