Demming Financial Services Corp ADV Invests $7.69 Million in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF $DFAE

Demming Financial Services Corp ADV purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 236,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,000. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up 5.8% of Demming Financial Services Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Demming Financial Services Corp ADV owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 263.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,686,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,934,000 after buying an additional 1,222,915 shares during the last quarter. Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Amicus Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,413,000.

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Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFAE opened at $33.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.63.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

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