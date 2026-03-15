Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL is Dorsal Capital Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Dorsal Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Burlington Stores comprises 5.4% of Dorsal Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Dorsal Capital Management LP owned about 1.27% of Burlington Stores worth $203,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

BURL stock opened at $296.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $304.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.73. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $212.92 and a one year high of $332.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $331.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $355.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

About Burlington Stores

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company’s merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington’s merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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