Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Short Interest Update

Journey Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 174,239 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the February 12th total of 216,564 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 251,263 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Journey Energy Trading Up 2.4%

OTCMKTS JRNGF opened at $3.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.56. Journey Energy has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $3.81.

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Journey Energy Company Profile

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Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) is an upstream oil and gas company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta. The company is primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas, light crude oil and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. Through its portfolio of assets, Journey Energy focuses on value-driven growth by applying modern drilling and completion techniques to both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.

Journey Energy’s operations are concentrated in key resource plays such as the Montney and Duvernay formations in northeastern British Columbia and Alberta, as well as the Mannville and Cardium intervals in Alberta and Saskatchewan.

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