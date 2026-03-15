Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 2,513 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 12th total of 1,939 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

HKMPY stock opened at $31.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

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About Hikma Pharmaceuticals

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Hikma Pharmaceuticals is a multinational pharmaceutical company founded in Amman, Jordan, in 1978. Headquartered in London, the company develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of branded and non-branded generic medicines, as well as speciality injectable products. Over four decades, Hikma has grown from a regional pharmaceutical supplier to a global healthcare provider, maintaining a focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance.

The company operates across three core business segments: branded generics, speciality injectables and non-branded generics.

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