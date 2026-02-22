Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $11.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 201,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,468,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF
- ~$1.5T SpaceX IPO: Pre-IPO Opportunity
- America’s 1776 happening again
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- This makes me furious
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.