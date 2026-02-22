Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Makes New $11.47 Million Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 201,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,468,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.49. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Long Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected bonds) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, with maturities greater than 10 years.

