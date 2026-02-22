Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,522 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. WealthCollab LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $37.54 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $37.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.04.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

