Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 49.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,501 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $335,586,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,503,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,856,000 after acquiring an additional 558,602 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 623,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,441,000 after acquiring an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,863,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,737,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,502,000 after purchasing an additional 211,907 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $390.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $262.65 and a 1-year high of $426.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $405.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.90.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

