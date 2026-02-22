Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 889,805 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF $CGMU

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,058,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889,805 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $28,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 114,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth $401,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 234,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 18,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF in the third quarter valued at $607,000.

Get Capital Group Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGMU opened at $27.85 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $27.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.34.

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 30th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.