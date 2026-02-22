Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Position Trimmed by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,229,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229,371 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $40,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BATS DFIC opened at $38.15 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.90.

About Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

