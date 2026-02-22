PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY) Trading 2% Higher – Time to Buy?

PostNL (OTCMKTS:PSTNY – Get Free Report) traded up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.2750.

PostNL Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.05.

About PostNL

PostNL is a leading mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics provider headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands. The company operates an extensive postal and parcel network, offering services that range from traditional letter delivery to next-day parcel distribution and fulfillment solutions. Through its universal service obligation, PostNL ensures dependable mail delivery across urban and rural areas in the Netherlands, while also catering to business clients with customized logistics and messaging solutions.

In addition to its core domestic operations, PostNL has expanded its footprint in the broader European market through partnerships and cross-border parcel services.

